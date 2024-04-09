Hearts to Cover Cost of Unsold Tickets for Scottish Cup Semi-Final

Hearts are facing picking up the tab for any unsold tickets for their Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers . The Tynecastle club fought hard to secure a 50-50 split of Hampden Park for the showpiece event, which will be played on Sunday, April 21. As part of that deliberation, it's understood Hearts chiefs agreed to cover the cost of any unsold tickets from their 21,000 allocation. As of Monday, April 8, it's believed 16,000 tickets had been shifted by the Premiership's third-placed side.

So, with less than a fortnight to go until the big day, 5,000 have still to be sold - and so, the club will need to fork out for the briefs that are unaccounted for. It's not yet known if this situation will affect future ticket allocations for the Jambos at the national stadium. Celtic play Aberdeen in the first Scottish Cup semi-final a day prior, however, Aberdeen were only afford 19,000 tickets for the game from the very get-go.Doubts remain over whether tomorrow night's match will go ahead as planned at Dens Park. That's because of the current poor state of the pitch, and the yellow weather warnings in place for heavy rain over Tuesday and Wednesday. Dens chief John Nelms is confident the match will go ahead, insisting that covers are over the 'areas of concern' to help protect the grass from the element

