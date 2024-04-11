Hearts Striker Lawrence Shankland Aims for Scotland Squad at European Championships

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is hoping that he can book a place in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the European Championships . Having felt as though his career was going nowhere as he struggled to make an impact at Greenock Morton, fought his way back to captain Hearts , become the top marksman in the league, and earn a call-up to the national team, Shankland is determined to prove himself on the international stage.

Despite missing a golden opportunity in a recent match against The Netherlands, Shankland remains confident that another chance will come his way. With his impressive form this season, he believes he has what it takes to secure a spot in the squad for the tournament

