Heartless Thieves Target Hodnet Fire Station

Hodnet Fire Station was targeted by heartless thieves on Sunday night, who left the community without essential and life-saving equipment. According to the firefighters, the culprits forced entry into one of the fire engines at around 11.30pm, to steal some Holmatro spreaders and rams - equipment used at road traffic collisions to free casualties trapped in vehicles. A spokesperson for Hodnet Fire Station said:"We are deeply saddened by the fact that last night our fire station was broken into.

"Luckily they were disturbed by a passer by so only got a few pieces of equipment but thank you to all the crew that came together to clean up and replenish the appliance, the police for attending quickly and local residents for their kind reaction

