Heartbroken Scots family mourns loss of baby after hospital visit

A heartbroken Scots family are grieving the devastating loss of their baby, after he died just two days after going into hospital with a high temperature . Catherine Winn and Neil Plenderleith, both aged 44, became concerned after noticing that their 14-month-old Sonny took a funny turn and became unwell. After being checked over by a GP, the couple were told to take the tot to A&E as he could have a viral infection.
Staff at A&E told the Glasgow couple were told that Sonny possibly had a respiratory tract infection. However, after a restless night back at home, the pair noticed that Sonny had developed a rash. Rushing back to A&E with Sonny on March 20, the tot was taken into the paediatric intensive care unit at the Glasgow Children's Hospital. Sonny was treated for pneumococcal disease caused by the bacteria streptococcus pneumoniae, which can range in seriousness from ear and sinus infections to pneumonia and bloodstream infections - and in its severest forms can cause sepsi
