Heartbroken mum told her daughter won't live to see her twenties

A mum has shared her heartbreak after her six-year-old daughter was told she will likely not live to see her twenties. Megan Magee, 32, has spoken out about her daughter, Alana Grace Daykin, who battles a rare genetic disease that saw her spend the first two years of her life in hospital. Alana Grace Daykin, who was born at Queens Medical Centre in March 2017, suffers from Börjeson-Forssman-Lehman Syndrome (BFLS).

BFLS is an extremely rare genetic condition that causes intellectual disability, obesity, and growth defects. Alana spent the first two years of her life in and out of hospital suffering from numerous health complications such as seizures and losing her eyesight. Mum-of-three, Megan, who is from Stanley in Derbyshire, hopes to fulfill her daughter's dream to get her to Florida and swim with dolphins





