Heartbroken Grandad Sleeps on Couch for 19 Years After Wife's Death

A heartbroken grandad from Glasgow's east end slept on a couch for 19 years after his wife died, right up until his last breath. James Alexander's grief has been captured in a tear-jerking advert that's inspired by the loss of his wife, Ruby, and how he refused to sleep in their marital bed for nearly two decades after she died. The loving pair met in their late teens at a caravan park in the east of Scotland.

Their relationship blossomed before they tied the knot in 1965 - and soon after welcomed two daughters into the world. Tragedy struck when Ruby died from a heart attack in April 2002, aged just 60. Despite his families best efforts, a devastated James never slept in a bed again due to the overwhelming loss. He spent the rest of his days sleeping on a couch before he died in 2021, at 81 years old





Glasgow_Live » / 🏆 4. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heartbroken puppy owner condemns brothers who sold dying pet from Glasgow flatA victim of a cruel puppy farm says two brothers who sold seriously ill puppies from rented Glasgow flats 'deserve every minute' following their nine month jail sentence yesterday, October 6.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »