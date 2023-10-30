Heartbroken Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Hockey Star Killed in Clash

The heartbroken girlfriend of Adam Johnson has paid tribute to the star who was killed in a horror hockey clash.

Fiancee Ryan Wolfe who was at the game rushed from the seating area down to the rink to be closer to Adam following the medical emergency and began to pray report the Mirror. Ryan has now shared a post on Instagram in memory of the 29-year-old and wrote: "My sweet, sweet angel. I'll miss you forever and love you always."His mother, Kari Johnson, also shared two photos of Adam on Sunday and wrote; "I lost half of my heart today. Love you always, Munch".

"Then the paramedics arrived and a protective screen was put around. We were all praying and hoping he would make it but sadly he didn't. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and teammates." "Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player but also a great team-mate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. headtopics.com

Assistant coach of the Panthers, Kevin Moore, also vowed: "As time goes on we are going to heal, we are going to do that together. We are going to be strong and will continue that way and we will do you guys proud. We appreciate you coming here today and we thank you for all your support."

Actress who played Matthew Perry's girlfriend on Friends pays tribute to himActress who played Matthew Perry's girlfriend on Friends pays tribute to him Read more ⮕

Actress who played Matthew Perry's girlfriend on Friends pays tribute to himActress who played Matthew Perry's girlfriend on Friends pays tribute to him Read more ⮕

Actress who played Matthew Perry's girlfriend on Friends pays tribute to himActress who played Matthew Perry's girlfriend on Friends pays tribute to him Read more ⮕

Ice hockey player's girlfriend pays tribute to 'angel' after fatal neck cutA stadium was evacuated while paramedics tried to save Adam Johnson but he died later in hospital. Read more ⮕

Emmerdale Bradley Johnson engaged as he proposes to girlfriend on romantic tripBradley and Sammie have been dating since August 2021 Read more ⮕

Loved up Emmerdale star Bradley Johnson engaged to girlfriend SammieThe Dingle family take centre stage at a lock-in in the Woolpack as Lydia questions their whereabouts on the night of Craig's death. Read more ⮕