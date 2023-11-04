Heartbroken Daughter of Man Fatally Stabbed in Ingoldmells Expresses Her Grief

The heartbroken 12-year-old daughter of a man who was fatally stabbed in Ingoldmells says she "dreams every night" of telling him she loves him and wishing him goodnight. Gareth Hart, 43, from Barnsley, was killed outside Fantasy Grill & Balti, on Sea Lane, whilst on holiday with his family in Ingoldmells. Joseph Allan Malek, 33, of Market Place, Belper, Derbyshire, has been jailed for 10 years after being convicted of manslaughter

. He stabbed Mr Hart in the Ingoldmells car park in the early hours of Friday, April 6, 2023. An argument broke out between the two men outside the takeaway and became physical, with Malek pulling out a pen knife and fatally stabbing him in the heart. An emotional statement, written by Gareth Hart's 12-year-old daughter, was read out by prosecuting barrister Christopher Donnellan KC, during the sentencing on Friday, November 3 at Lincoln Crown Court. It said: "The feeling I have is quite literally indescribable. I went on holiday with five of us and only four of us came back, it's heartbreaking. Get the latest Lincolnshire Live news with our email newsletters "Knowing I don't have a dad breaks my heart every time I think about it. I don't have anyone to take me to prom or walk me down the aisle and I never got to say goodbye." She added: "Every night I dream of telling my dad 'goodnight and I love you.' I feel so heartbroken and upset, I can hardly explain i

