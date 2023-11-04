Heartbreaking Final Conversation Revealed in the Disappearance of James Miller

A mum's heartbreaking final conversation with her son before he walked out the door and vanished has been revealed. The family of James Miller have told his story on TV almost three years on from his disappearance. James, who was 37 when he went missing, was last seen on Slater Street in Warrington on December 22, 2020, when he left home after a chat with his mother
. He took only his wallet, leaving his phone and identification at the house, but police have said there has been no activity on his bank, Liverpool ECHO reports. Emma Miller, his sister, appeared on Channel 5 show Vanished this week to appeal for information on his whereabouts. During the episode on Wednesday night, she detailed the last conversation James had with his mother. Emma said: "When James went missing, we were in lockdown and, unfortunately, it was a really hard time for him. , he was a key worker so he literally went to work, came home and went to work. "I think without that socialising it really didn't help with his mental health. He was living with my mum and it was 10.30pm and mum just went into him and said, 'Come on James, turn your music off you've got work in the morning, I have work in the morning. Time for bed'. "She left the room and heard the music go off and thought, 'Oh, he's gone to bed' but then heard the front door. Mum looked out her bedroom window which is on the street and saw James walking off to the right down Slater Street.
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »