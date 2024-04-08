Heartbreaking Documentary on Nottingham Attacks Leaves Viewers in Tears

Viewers were left in tears as a documentary featuring never-before-seen footage and details about the Nottingham attacks aired on BBC1 on Monday night (April 8). The programme, which is almost half-an-hour long, is part of the broadcaster's ' The Big Cases ' crime documentaries series. It included archive footage of the three victims - Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and Ian Coates, 65 - as well as interviews with their families.

This includes Barnaby's parents, Emma and David, and his brother Charlie; Grace's parents, Sanjoy and Sinead, and her brother James; and Ian's sons, Lee and James, and his sister Susan. All of the relatives were shown speaking of the horrid events of June 13, 2023, as well as their aftermath. Viewers decided to express their heartbreak and sympathy for the victims' families and friends and shared their thoughts on social media platforms X and Facebook. Do you feel safe in the city centre? One user spoke about how she was left in tears following the programme. She said on X: "Crying so much at the Big Cases TV programme about the Nottingham attacks. Cannot imagine the unbearable grief. So upsetting to feel what the families went through in Nottingham." Another user expressed his sorrow on Facebook. He said: "God bless and rest in peace the three who were needlessly taken, speaking as a father I cannot comprehend how the families are dealing with this, prayers and condolences to the families

