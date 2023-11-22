Health trust failed young woman with severe disability, says watchdog

A young woman with a severe disability was failed by a health trust before she died, a watchdog has said. Sofia Cerulli, who died in 2020, had a life-limiting condition and complex needs, which required 24-hour care. Her long-term care package was changed by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust when she turned 18 in 2019. Sofia's mother Vittoria said the change resulted in a significant fall in the standard of care, a complaint upheld by the Public Services Ombudsman.

The ombudsman Margaret Kelly said there was "a failure to put Sofia, a young woman with a life-limiting condition who was tube fed, on oxygen and needed suctioning, at the centre of this process". The Belfast Trust has apologised to Sofia's family and offered "heartfelt condolences on her passing". Sofia's mother Vittoria says she spent the last year of her daughter's life "worried about keeping her safe" Vittoria said her family trusted the children's care team who understood her daughter's needs but that changed after the move to adult service





