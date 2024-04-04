Health Leaders Concerned about Increased Hospital Visits due to Lack of GP Access

Health leaders are worried that the knock-on effect of people not getting to see a GP means they are being unnecessarily sent to hospital, which is putting “ sustained pressure ” on hospitals. Sherwood Forest Hospitals saw ten percent more people seek urgent or emergency care in February and March than the same period last year. The trust runs King’s Mill Hospital in Mansfield and Newark Hospital .
A board meeting on Thursday (April 4) heard concerns that patients were struggling to see their GPs or local pharmacist, which was causing more people to visit their emergency department. Chief Executive Paul Robinson said: “We have seen high demand for urgent care recently, around ten percent higher than last year. This means patients are waiting longer than we would wish, and there is sustained pressure on the syste
Health Leaders GP Access Hospital Visits Urgent Care Emergency Care Sherwood Forest Hospitals King’S Mill Hospital Newark Hospital Patients Sustained Pressure
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
School leaders need suicide prevention training amid ‘mental health emergency’Delegates at the NASUWT union’s conference heard of teachers who had taken their own lives.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
School leaders need suicide prevention training amid ‘mental health emergency’Delegates at the NASUWT union’s conference heard of teachers who had taken their own lives.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »