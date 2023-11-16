Health leaders call for larger role of physician associates in NHS

Health leaders want physician associates to play a larger role in the NHS. The rapid expansion of medical 'associate' roles in the NHS is putting patients at risk and must be halted immediately, doctors have warned. Health leaders want physician associates and anaesthetic associates to play a larger role in the NHS over the next 15 years to meet rising demand for care.

They are less qualified than doctors and do not have medical degrees but are increasingly diagnosing and treating patients in hospitals and GP surgeries. The British Medical Association called for a recruitment freeze and highlighted a number of recent cases in which patients have not always known they were being treated by a PA and have 'tragically come to harm'. It says the new recruits are 'encroaching on the role of doctors' and the dangers they pose should not be seen as a 'price worth paying' for quickly resolving a workforce shortage. Emily Chesterton, pictured, was just 30 when she died last year after a PA failed to spot a blood clo

