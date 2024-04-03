Head of US Federal Trade Commission discusses lawsuit against Amazon on the Daily Show

Generally the head of US government agencies and comedy don't mix, but on Monday night Lina Khan, boss of the Federal Trade Commission, was on the Daily Show recounting how the agency is going after Amazon, Facebook and others over monopolistic practices. She also got evidence of herKhan was welcomed onto the telly news commentary show, chaired once again by Jon Stewart, with cheers from the crowd - again not something many US government officials hear.
The exception to this is possibly Rob Joyce, the former White House cybersecurity coordinator and recentlyIn the 20-minute interview, Khan gave details on an ongoing lawsuit against Amazon's behavior - notably allegedly spamming search results pages and hiking fees on small businesses, which she said was"harming customers."It was going to be a tough fight, she said, since her watchdog agency has just 1,200 staff and Amazon has"monopoly money," and can throw ten times that number of lawyers at the cas
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
John Curtice: Why SNP may want to go to Electoral Commission on 'IGV'THE SNP have cause to raise concerns with the Electoral Commission over the impact of an “fascist” fringe party on Scottish elections,…
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »