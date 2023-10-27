He was gunned down at the age of just 15 - now his memory will live on

Seventeen years after the tragic death of a Moss Side teenager, a mural dedicated to his memory has been restored.

Over the years, Jessie's wall has faded and fallen into a state of disrepair. But now, in conjunction with a new community project, the wall has been brought back to life in an effort to 'shift negative narratives associated with Moss Side' and remember young people who have lost their lives to street violence.

READ MORE:Neglect contributed to death of much-loved dad found 'unresponsive' in bedroom in locked psychiatric ward, inquest finds "I was touched by the story behind the wall, that Jessie's friends had come together to create a piece of art as a memorial, in the very place that he was gunned down," he said. "I saw the peeling paint and the litter and overgrowth and just felt saddened that this monument to the loss of a young life, in that young person's community park, had been left in such a state of disrepair.

"When I started to ask questions about the wall and noticed how local people came and used it as space for reflection and to remember Jessie, I was inspired to look for funding to ensure his memory didn't just fade away," he added.

"This is why 'Jessie's Wall' is such an important project, because it celebrates the beauty of youth and highlights both the loss of life and the damage that violence causes to families and communities, not just in Moss Side, but around the whole world," Micky said of the project.

