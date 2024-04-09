Having Children Can Increase Women's Biological Age, Study Finds

Researchers in the US studied the ' epigenetic clocks ' of almost 2,000 people. READ MORE:Being a mum comes with all manner of stresses and strains. But a study suggests that having children doesn’t just make women feel older, it can increase their biological age . Researchers have discovered that each pregnancy adds two to three months to a young woman's physical ageing process . Pregnancy appears to have no effect on the biological age of men, however.

Researchers have discovered that each pregnancy adds two to three months to a young woman's physical ageing process but has no effect on men. Stock Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health researchers worked out the biological age of 1,735 young people in the Philippines by studying their 'epigenetic clocks'. This technique involves calculating the ageing of blood and other tissues by tracking changes in DNA. Experts compare it to like looking for barnacles which have attached themselves to a hull of a ship to slow it down. Analysis revealed each additional pregnancy during early adulthood sped up the ageing process by several months. However there was no difference seen in men whose partner had been pregnant – suggesting that there is something about pregnancy or breastfeeding specifically that accelerates the biological ageing proces

