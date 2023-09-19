Haunting WhatsApp messages help catch killers of Ashley Dale

A series of haunting WhatsApp voice notes and messages ultimately helped catch the killers of Ashley Dale. The 28-year-old council worker was gunned down in her own home on Leinster Road in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of August 21 last year. Gunman James Witham, 41, forced open the door and fired 10 bullets in her dining room, one hitting Ms Dale in the abdomen as she stood by the back door, and five bullets into the wall of an upstairs bedroom.

On Monday (November 20), Witham and the three other killers - Joseph Peers, Niall Barry and Sean Zeisz - were unanimously convicted of Ms Dale's murder. The quartet were also found guilty of conspiracy to murder Ms Dale's boyfriend, Lee Harrison, and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon, namely a Skorpion submachine gun, and ammunition with intent to endanger lif





