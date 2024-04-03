Hate Crime Laws in Scotland Trigger Hysteria with Thousands of Complaints

An SNP minister has warned of "hysteria" gripping Scots over new hate crime laws after it emerged police received almost 4,000 complaints in just two days. Siobhian Brown, whose brief covers community safety, also revealed a member of the public had made a fake complaint in her name. Police are said to be receiving more than 60 complaints per hour on average since the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act took effect on Monday.

Complaints can be made online with no need to speak to an officer in person. Brown said today: "I was surprised myself on Monday to receive a call from Police Scotland about my complaint - this was a fake complaint someone had done anonymously in my name, and gave my office number. "I think this shows the publicity and misinformation that's out there about this Act, that people are making fake and vexatious complaint

