Hate Crime Act Causes Havoc at Police Scotland Ahead of Old Firm Clash

The new hate crime act has caused havoc at Police Scotland as they are braced for another surge in reports after today’s Old Firm clash. The force is dealing with 8000 complaints from the public about possible hate crime s and that is expected to hit 10,000 by tomorrow, after Rangers host Celtic . But police have logged less than 350 as offences to be investigated under the Hate Crime and Public Order Act (HCPOA).

Former first minister Jack McConnell branded the law, which is just six days old, “unworkable”. He said: “The early years of the Scottish Parliament showed how to use the powers of home rule to legislate well and lead change but this Hate Crime Act looks like the opposite.” Today’s noon kick-off will be the first game between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox since the law came in. No tickets were ­allocated to Celtic supporters. As a result ­attention is likely to be focused on home fans’ conduct from TV viewers or radio listeners offended by songs or chant

