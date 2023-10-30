Has China's Belt and Road Initiative been a success?

and other data for a number of reasons, such as keeping FT Sites reliable and secure, personalising content and ads, providing social media features and to analyse how our Sites are used.

But it was also a way for China's own domestic economy to resolve its own problems, and to achieve China's own strategic and economic interests.So in this period following the global financial crisis, the Chinese government pumps a huge amount of capital into a domestic economic stimulus. So you see massive infrastructure construction, a huge domestic investment in heavy industries. And around 2011 you're already seeing excess capacity and a bit of an overheated economy.

We've seen huge railway projects, some mega projects as they're called, in the form of standard gauge railways in Nigeria, Ethiopia, Kenya. High-speed railways in south-east Asia, in the case of Jakarta going through Laos. Also, several port investments as well in Kenya, in Pakistan with the China-Pakistan economic corridor. headtopics.com

Chinese investments have brought local employment. They have increased incomes in some areas. And they also have transformed the landscape of cities across Ethiopia, across Africa, for example, in providing this kind of much needed infrastructure.Infrastructure, overall, is a very high risk sector. They're very, very long-term investments. They take a very long time to really come to break-even, or to even make money. But what they do serve is a bit more of a public goods function.

Well, that's a very interesting point. So in a sense this money is being lent by China to prevent defaults by countries to Chinese financial institutions that have lent to the BRI.

