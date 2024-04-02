Head Topics

Harvey Gilmour Signs Short-Term Deal with Glenafton

  • 📰 SunScotNational
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 1 sec. here
  • 8 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 25%
  • Publisher: 63%

Billy Gilmour's younger brother Harvey has taken the next steps in his career after finding a new club. The 18-year-old left Kilmarnock at the end of last season after his five-year stay in the club's academy ended. The midfielder signed professional terms with the Rugby Park outfit in 2022, however, was released a little under a year ago. He spent time with Kilwinning's Under-20s side, as well as taking the chance to train with Brighton's development squad. Now, young Harvey's next steps in his football journey have been confirmed, with Glenafton signing the teenager on a short-term deal. He will look to impress between now and the end of the season as he aims to help Ryan Caddis' team stay in the West of Scotland Premier Division. The club confirmed the news with a short statement, reading: “We are delighted to announce the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Harvey Gilmour, on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Harvey Gilmour, Glenafton, Signing, Midfielder, Football, West Of Scotland Premier Division

Billy Gilmour's younger brother Harvey has found a new club, signing a short-term deal with Glenafton. The 18-year-old midfielder aims to help the team stay in the West of Scotland Premier Division.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 /  🏆 49. in UK
 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New path established for Billy Gilmour's younger brotherBilly Gilmour's younger brother Harvey on the move in next career steps.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Kirsty Gilmour defiant that badminton career is not overKirsty Gilmour defiant that badminton career is far from over.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Billy Gilmour the victim of harsh Scotland call on his best ever nightSteve Clarke says there IS goals in his team after missing a glut of chances against the Dutch.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Billy Gilmour ready to 'dominate' regardless of oppositionThe 22-year-old has been a standout for Brighton this season under Roberto de Zerbi with 36 games already under his belt.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Billy Gilmour looking to emulate idols after breakthrough at BrightonScotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has admitted he is keen to emulate his heroes Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta at Euro 2024 this summer.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Police provided update after incident near train stationPolice have provided an update after an emergency incident near Paisley Gilmour Street.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »