Harvard Graduate Reveals Reason Behind Unexpected Toilet Urges While Shopping

A Harvard graduate has gone viral after explaining the reason behind unexpected toilet urges while shopping. The phenomenon, named after a Japanese woman, involves feeling the need to go to the toilet whenever entering a bookstore.

Dr Sethi, a doctor who has seen cases of this urge, suggests that it may be triggered by stimuli such as the smell of paper and ink. Some have suggested that bookshops can be calming spaces, inviting the body to relax.

