Harry Styles' Brand Pleasing Expands with Fragrance Line and Retail Partnership

Pleasing, the beauty and lifestyle brand launched by Harry Styles, is expanding into new markets and introducing new products. The brand has released a fragrance line and partnered with Selfridges for retail. The scents are now available at Selfridges's Corner Shop in London, with plans to expand to other locations. Shaun Kearney, Pleasing's CEO, joined the brand in June from Goop.

