Harry Redknapp praises Newcastle United trio in Premier League team of the weekend

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.
I love watching this lad play – he’s a bit of a throwback player.My star man has to be Alexander Isak though, he was just world class against Spurs. Some of his touches were brilliant and he was a nightmare for that Spurs defence. I like Micky van de Ven but Isak gave him the runaround at the weekend, he could have scored more than the two he got. People have compared this lad to Thierry Henry and you can see those comparisons.
Harry Redknapp Newcastle United Premier League Fabian Schar Anthony Gordon Tottenham
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
