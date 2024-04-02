Harry Potter Stars Helena Bonham Carter and Miriam Margolyes to Appear at Queen’s Reading Room Festival

Harry Potter film stars Helena Bonham Carter and Miriam Margolyes are among the line-up for the Queen’s Reading Room festival. Camilla’s event builds on the success of last year’s literary festival, which had more than 8,000 visitors in the first year it was organised at Hampton Court Palace. During the day, Oscar-nominated actress Bonham Carter, 57, will join William Sieghart for a live version of his BBC Radio 4 show Poetry Pharmacy as they explore the art form along with friends.

The programme also sees Margolyes take to the stage along with other guests to explore the characters of Charles Dickens’ novels from poor orphan Oliver Twist to Great Expectations’ wealthy spinster Miss Havisham and David Copperfield’s housekeeper Clara Peggott

