Harry Kane's children hospitalised after car accident

Three of Harry Kane 's children were hospitalised as a precautionary measure following a car accident . The incident occurred on the same day the footballer was flying to London for Bayern Munich's Champions League match against Arsenal. The collision took place around 5.15pm on Monday evening in Bavaria , near Munich, just as Kane was landing in England.
As reported by German media outlet Bild, a 20 year old Renault driver crashed into the rear of a black Mercedes Vito van while trying to enter a motorway slip road. Three of Kane's four children - Louis, three, Vivienne, five, and Ivy, seven - were in the black van involved in the crash and were subsequently taken to hospital. Fortunately, none of them suffered any injuries and Mirror Football reports they were taken to hospital for routine checks. It is understood that Kane's wife Katie and their youngest child Henry, seven months, were not in the vehicle at the time. The Mercedes was driven by a 24 year old woman from the local area, and there were three passengers in the Renault, aged three, 43 and 48. A 62 year old woman driving a Land Rover was also involved in the incident, reports the Mirror. All eight individuals involved in the accident were taken to hospital, with some sustaining minor injuries
Harry Kane Children Hospitalised Car Accident Precautionary Measure Bavaria Germany Football Match
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »