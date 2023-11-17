Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson have catching up to do in terms of foreign-based England internationals

Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson have some catching up to do in terms of foreign-based England internationals, with Jude Bellingham eyeing David Platt . After three years in the international wilderness, Fabio Capello saw fit to reintroduce Scott Carson to the England fold in 2011. The goalkeeper’s most recent appearance for the Three Lions had come during his time at West Brom, but when he replaced Joe Hart at half-time of a 1-0 win over Sweden, he was plying his trade in Turkey with Bursaspor.

Jack Rodwell and Bobby Zamora also featured in a game settled by a deflected Gareth Barry header, which feels remarkably fitting. A European Cup and PFA Young Player of the Year award-winner with Aston Villa, Cowans left to join Bari in 1985. He played twice for England during his time in Italy, scoring in a 4-0 win over Egypt and starting a 1-0 victory over the USSR in 1986. He may have been the first British player to feature for Real Madrid, and the first black player to be capped by England at any level, but Cunningham was still largely overlooked on the international scen





Read more: F365 » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TALKSPORT: Simon Jordan believes Harry Kane is doing precisely what was 'expected' at Bayern MunichHarry Kane is ripping up the Bundesliga so far this season, with the Englishman scoring 12 goals for Bayern Munich in the league and Simon Jordan has admitted that Kane is doing what was predicted at the German giants.

Source: talkSPORT | Read more »

SPORTBİBLE: Virgil van Dijk introduces first major Liverpool rule change since replacing Jordan Henderson as club captainVirgil van Dijk was appointed Liverpool captain ahead of the 23/24 season

Source: sportbible | Read more »

TALKSPORT: Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson’s Al Ettifaq lose in front of less than 700 fans...After insisting his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq was not motivated by money, Jordan Henderson has been criticised by Simon Jordan, who says the claim from the former Liverpool man is 'ridiculous'.

Source: talkSPORT | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Jordan Henderson playing in front of 696 fans in Saudi Arabia is sportswashing in actionThis sure feels like football’s uber-capitalist end game: ludicrously overpaid, ageing players operating at half pace in the sweaty heat of plastic bowl stadia to the entertainment of roughly nobody watching live

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

THE ATHLETİC UK: Jordan Henderson just played in front of 696 people – how small are Saudi Pro League crowds?Saudi Pro League crowds are regularly under 1,000. The lowest this season was 133. The Athletic examines the league's attendances...

Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »

TALKSPORT: Cristiano Ronaldo fumes as Jordan Henderson escapes red card in referee blunder...The referee in Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq appeared to send off the wrong player after a shoulder barge from Jordan Henderson. The two Saudi Pro League sides are facing off in the last 16 of the King Cu…

Source: talkSPORT | Read more »