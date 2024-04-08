Harry Brook's stunning century leads to a draw in County Championship match

England's Harry Brook hit a stunning final-day 100 not out as Yorkshire and Leicestershire had to settle for an opening-round County Championship draw at Headingley. Brook arrived at the crease four balls into day four of this weather-ravaged Division Two fixture, overnight rain and a wet outfield once again delaying the start of play. Yorkshire started on 72-2 in their first-innings reply to Leicestershire 's 354.

George Hill fell caught off a miscue in the day's opening over, paving the way for Brook to come in and entertain the hardy 178 spectators who had waited patiently for play. The death of his grandmother led to him pulling out of the Test series in India at the start of the year and opting not to play in the ongoing IPL. However, in the first of five Championship matches he has made himself available for, he smashed 14 fours and two sixes in 69 balls, with Yorkshire declaring immediately on 264-6 just before tea in order to improve a slow-over rate from the first innings. They did this successfully as spinners Dan Moriarty and Adam Lyth raced through 7.2 overs before the rain arrived at 4pm with Leicestershire on 26-0 in their second innings. Two games totally washed out in the first matches. I went to Day 2 and must admit I was very non-pluse

Harry Brook Century County Championship Yorkshire Leicestershire Draw Cricket

