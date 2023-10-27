Harry and Meghan had key advantage when they quit Firm but 'didn't realise'

A royal expert claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “didn’t realise” they had one key advantage when they quit life in the UK as working members of the family in 2020.

And according to the expert, if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had stayed, they would have been hugely successful for one important reason, as writes the Mirror. A former friend of Harry’s recently warned that the Sussexes have "frittered away their reputations" to earn as much cash as possible in a short space of time. It comes after reports that the couple are part of the same celebrity circuit in the US as the Kardashians, with Meghan Markle’s mum Doria pictured with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at an LA event recently.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, they said: "I mean, it used to be a joke, 'Oh, they are going to be the new Kardashians'. The idea that it could actually happen is insane. I'm gobsmacked. They have frittered away their reputations in pursuit of money, and this is the result. I actually think they ultimately probably will do it, or something very like it. They have done everything else, and they are going to need the money. headtopics.com

