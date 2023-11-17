Harrogate Spring Water unveils new tree replacement plans

At the planning committee in January 2021, former Harlow Hill representative Jim Clark, who died last year, described the firm as “neighbours from hell” before councillors threw out the controversial proposals which by then had generated unwanted negative national attention for the company and the town.

The decision delighted some local residents and green groups such as the Pinewoods Conservation Group but Harrogate Spring Water is back again to try and win over the Harrogate public and councillors on the emotive issue of trees. It unveiled plans to replace 450 trees that would be chopped down in Rotary Wood to expand its current premises on Harlow Moor Road with 1,200 young trees in an area behind the Pinewoods. The area will be open to the public and the new proposal goes much further than what was previously being offered on land behind RHS Harlow Carr. Managing director Richard Hall told the Local Democracy Reporting Service at the company’s headquarters this afternoon that mistakes were made during the previous planning applicatio

