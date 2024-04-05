Harrison Ford Spotted Running Errands in Los Angeles

Harrison Ford was spotted running errands in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 81-year-old Star Wars icon — who recently wrapped Captain America : Brave New World — cut a cool figure in a black puffer jacket, matching tight T-shirt and dark jeans. Maintaining a low profile behind a pair of dark sunglasses, the handsome star emerged from his black luxury vehicle while carrying a propane hose. He sported a pair of black leather loafers as he made his way through a parking lot in Van Nuys.

The outing comes after Harrison admitted that the Indiana Jones theme song by John Williams has become a near-constant presence in his life

Harrison Ford Star Wars Captain America Indiana Jones John Williams

