Harold Wilson's Extramarital Affair Revealed

Harold Wilson had an extramarital affair during his second term as Prime Minister , it has been revealed. The Labour grandee, who held office in Downing Street for eight years in the 60s and 70s, has long been subject to rumours regarding his faithfulness to his wife Mary. The father-of-two always denied the speculation and even successfully sued over the suggestions on one occasion, with many believing if he had it would have been with his political secretary Marcia Williams .

However, his oldest surviving advisor has today revealed that it was not Williams, who later became Baroness Falkender, who Wilson had his affair with, but another less known member of his office. Joe Haines, who acted as the prime minister's press secretary, claims that Wilson admitted to him in private that he had cheated on his wife with Janet Hewlett-Davies

