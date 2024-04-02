Happy Gilmore Star Joe Flaherty Dies at 82

Happy Gilmore star Joe Flaherty has died aged 82. The legendary comedian, who starred in hit TV series like Freaks and Geeks and Adam Sandler's film Happy Gilmore, cause of death has not yet been revealed. His passing comes after the Hollywood star's recent health battle, which his improv comedy group organised a fundraiser for, the Mirror reports.

Comedy group Second city, which actor Martin Short is a member of, worked to raise funds to help the late actor pay for his medical bills so he was able to allow him to spend the rest of his days in the comfort of his own home rather than a medical facility. The news of Joe's passing was announced by Mad Men star Joel Murray who shared the update on X, formerly known as Twitter. On April 1st, Joel wrote: "We’ve lost another of my idols. RIP Joe Flaherty 1941-2024.” Joe and Joel had a close friendship over the years after previously starring together on the 1986 movie One Crazy Summe

