Happy Asda customers praise George's new dress

Happy Asda customers are heaping praise on a new dress from its in-house clothing and homeware brand George .

The brand's Geometric Belted Midi Shirt Dress has an average online rating of 4.7 out of a possible five stars. It is priced at £22 and comes in sizes 8-24.READ MORE: Asda selling out of 'flattering' £20 George dress that 'looks vintage' Leaving a five-star review, one happy shopper said: "Gorgeous midi shirt dress, which got lots of compliments when I wore it. Could be worn for work our for a special occasion.

A third added: "Absolutely stunning dress. The pattern itself is gorgeous; but also the style, length and design is do flattering regardless of your size. Material is great too not too heavy or thin.

Asda George Dress Clothing Homeware Womenswear Childrenswear Menswear Geometric Belted Midi Shirt Dress

