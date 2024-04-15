Hannah Waddingham shuts down sexist comment at Olivier Awards

Hannah Waddingham shut down a sexist comment at the Olivier Awards Hannah Waddingham clapped back at an offensive comment at this year’s Olivier Awards , earning an outpouring of support online. The Ted Lasso actress, 49, hosted the theatre awards on Sunday night, dazzling audiences with her trademark poise and humour. Before the ceremony, Waddingham walked the steps outside the Royal Albert Hall, stopping for photographs and to speak with press.
’ Waddingham hosted the evening’s ceremony @horticultrebaby seconded the sentiment that Waddingham is a great role model, writing: ‘Absolute queen behavior and a great example for younger girls in the industry about knowing their worth.’ @Writtenndust posted: ‘YES, her majesty. I hate that she had to have that interaction, but my GOD did she handle it well. Literal Queen. If I’m going to aspire to be anyone, it’ll be her. Always stand your ground, know your value and take no-one’s bulls***.
Hannah Waddingham Olivier Awards Sexist Comment Clapback Support Online
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »