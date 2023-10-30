Handy Checklist for Navigating the Road to Retirement

State Pension currently provides essential financial support for 12.6 million older people across the country, including more than one million retirees living in Scotland. This regular payment is available for those who have reached the UK Government’s eligible retirement age, which is now 66 for both men and women, and have paid at least 10 years of National Insurance contributions.

The nine-point checklist is a good place to start if you’re nearing the end of your working life and not sure what financial support is available in later life to help you enjoy retirement to its fullest.

1. Work out what money you’ll have coming in and think about how your spending might change once you’re retired - the Citizens Advice Budgeting Tool can help with drawing up a budget. 3. Check whether you're entitled to any new benefits - you might be able to get benefits like Carer's Allowance, Housing Benefit or a Council Tax Reduction. headtopics.com

5. Get an estimate of your State Pension - the GOV.UK State Pension calculator can help you with this. Top Money Stories Today 7. Get in touch with all your pension providers and let them know you’re planning for retirement - they'll usually send you important information about your pension.

9. Consider leaving your pension pot to someone when you die - there will be tax implications for doing this, so you should talk to your pension provider or an independent financial adviser.

