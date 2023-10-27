Hammers’ record-breaking European run had to end sooner or later after 17 gravity-defying games

West Ham shouldn’t mourn the end of their unbeaten European run but celebrate its existence. It’s an absurd run for a team of their means.Worth keeping in mind that English record 17-game run, which included that memorable Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina to end a 43-year major trophy drought, when considering this undeniably disappointing end.

The Hammers were the own worst enemies tonight. However tough the setting, they remain a better football team than their opponents. They will probably show as much pretty convincingly in the return leg.

None of Emerson Palmieri, James Ward-Prowse or Pablo Fornals will be particularly proud of their contribution to the opening goal, while Angelo Ogbonna – stand-in skipper on the night – gave the visitors too much to do after slicing a cross into his own net in first-half stoppage time. headtopics.com

What it does do is leave West Ham with a bit of work to do to ensure they remain in this competition rather than the one they won last year beyond Christmas. One argument in favour of going stronger here with the initial team selection was that victory would have all but wrapped up qualification with three games to spare and given Moyes plenty of leeway to rest and rotate in the coming weeks.

And although this is a result that undoubtedly throws the group wide open with just two points separating the top three and Backa Topola cut adrift, it’s still the Hammers very much in control with two home games to come against what are now their direct rivals in the group. headtopics.com

