Hamilton reveals what he learned following Verstappen in US GP

The seven-time world champion shadowed Verstappen for the first six laps of last Saturday’s sprint race, while he also ran within a couple of seconds of the Red Bull driver in the closing stages of the grand prix itself.

Nevertheless, getting within touching distance of Verstappen’s Red Bull proved to be a useful exercise for Hamilton. “Our car has generally been good in low speed over the past couple years. But the higher the speed you go, the more the separation of them. That's why you see them so quick at places like Suzuka.

“They can get on the power earlier than most of us. The car moves a lot less, the degradation of the rear tyres is much, much easier to manage. I've been in that position before, where I've had a much more stable rear end.Hamilton claims more cars were illegal | “Ridiculous" DSQs ‘tainted’ US GP headtopics.com

“So that's why, when you see him get out the car, he is not even sweating! He generally isn't sweating.”Buoyed by Mercedes’ strongest showing of a difficult 2023 campaign, Hamilton insisted it is “inevitable” his team will catch Red Bull “at some point”

“But doesn't matter anyway, because we would have been thrown out. I can't really recall how much I miss it. It's been a couple of years.

