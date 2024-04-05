Hamilton praises Mercedes' performance in Japanese Grand Prix practice

Lewis Hamilton praises Mercedes ' performance in Friday's practice at the Japanese Grand Prix , saying it was their best session of the year. Despite expectations of struggling at Suzuka , Hamilton and his teammate George Russell performed well, with both drivers finishing just under 0.

5 seconds behind Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Mercedes have been trying to understand why their car produces less downforce on track than their simulations suggest.

