Hamilton praises Mercedes' performance in Japanese Grand Prix practice

Lewis Hamilton praises Mercedes ' performance in Friday's practice at the Japanese Grand Prix , saying it was their best session of the year. Despite expectations of struggling at Suzuka , Hamilton and his teammate George Russell performed well, with both drivers finishing just under 0.
5 seconds behind Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Mercedes have been trying to understand why their car produces less downforce on track than their simulations suggest.
