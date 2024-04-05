Hamilton: Mercedes in 'sweeter spot' at Japanese GP

Lewis Hamilton says his Mercedes is in a 'sweeter spot' at the Japanese Grand Prix after the Silver Arrows delivered an improved display in their ' best session ' of the season in Suzuka . Mercedes have endured a hugely disappointing start to their campaign, falling 71 points back from leaders Red Bull in the constructors' standings after a double DNF at the third round of the season in Australia.

Expectations had been reset ahead of their arrival at Suzuka, where they have struggled in recent years, but Hamilton was fifth and team-mate George Russell fourth in first practice before the second session was almost completely washed out by rain. When to watch the Japanese GP on Sky SportsStream every F1 race with NOW Sports Month MembershipGet Sky Sports F1 | Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp'It was a great session, the best session we've had this year and the best the car has felt this year so far,' Hamilton said. 'It felt really positive. Exciting. It's a circuit that every driver loves to driv

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Japanese Grand Prix Silver Arrows Improved Display Best Session Suzuka

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySports / 🏆 58. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes in 'sweeter spot' after 'best session' of season at Japanese GPLewis Hamilton says his Mercedes is in a 'sweeter spot' at the Japanese GP after the Silver Arrows delivered an improved display in their 'best session' of the season.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Lewis Hamilton to receive new power unit components for Japanese Grand PrixLewis Hamilton’s W15 will be fitted with new power unit components ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend after it was confirmed his Australian GP issue was terminal.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Did Lewis Hamilton confirm Mercedes' interest in Max Verstappen with 'on the list' comment?Has Lewis Hamilton confirmed that Mercedes are interested in securing Max Verstappen's services?

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Lewis Hamilton haunted by “bouncing” return: “We can’t get rid of it…”Lewis Hamilton says "intense bouncing" on his Mercedes F1 car hampered his qualifying in Saudi Arabia.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Lewis Hamilton doesn’t have “full faith” in Mercedes rear end in Saudi ArabiaLewis Hamilton reflects on a tricky Thursday at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Lewis Hamilton warned, Mercedes fined €15,000 after Logan Sargeant near-miss in FP2Lewis Hamilton has been warned by the F1 stewards after impeding Logan Sargeant.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »