Hamilton: Mercedes in 'sweeter spot' at Japanese GP

Lewis Hamilton says his Mercedes is in a 'sweeter spot' at the Japanese Grand Prix after the Silver Arrows delivered an improved display in their ' best session ' of the season in Suzuka . Mercedes have endured a hugely disappointing start to their campaign, falling 71 points back from leaders Red Bull in the constructors' standings after a double DNF at the third round of the season in Australia.
Expectations had been reset ahead of their arrival at Suzuka, where they have struggled in recent years, but Hamilton was fifth and team-mate George Russell fourth in first practice before the second session was almost completely washed out by rain. When to watch the Japanese GP on Sky SportsStream every F1 race with NOW Sports Month MembershipGet Sky Sports F1 | Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp'It was a great session, the best session we've had this year and the best the car has felt this year so far,' Hamilton said. 'It felt really positive. Exciting. It's a circuit that every driver loves to driv
