Hamilton: Mercedes feels better than ever despite qualifying seventh

Lewis Hamilton insists his Mercedes has not felt better in three years despite qualifying seventh for the Japanese Grand Prix . He praised the team's analysis and adjustments that have put the car in a sweet spot, making it much nicer to drive.

Hamilton hopes this improved performance continues in future races.

