Hamilton Accies boss says side still to hit top gear, despite unbeaten run

Hamilton Accies boss John Rankin insists his side has still to hit top gear this season, despite their unbeaten start to the season.

As they head to sixth-placed Cove Rangers this Saturday, Rankin says he reckons he can get more out of them. “I work with them very day, and the potential I see in them, we just need to keep improving as a team and as individuals.

“People are getting to know one another’s game, which takes time, but if you know where your team-mate is going to be, or what they’re going to do, it becomes predictable, you know each other inside-out, and I can see those relationships building – not only on the field, but off the field as well.He added: “Cove is a tough game, again. It’s one of the furthest places we have to go to in the league, it’s a difficult place to go to, and we found it tough up there last season. headtopics.com

Accies got back to winning ways at Links Park, following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Edinburgh City a fortnight ago, to make it 18 games unbeaten in all competitionsHe added: “I have great belief in the players, the way they’ve adapted to what we want to do, and the way they’ve taken on board the information we’ve given them, I’m really pleased.

