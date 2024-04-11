Hamas Unable to Identify 40 Israeli Hostages for Ceasefire Deal

Hamas has indicated it is currently unable to identify and track down 40 Israeli hostages needed for a new ceasefire deal , an Israeli source has told CNN. This has raised fears that more hostages, who were taken during the October 7 attack on Israel, may be dead than are publicly known. The deal, laid out by negotiators, says during a six-week pause in fighting Hamas should release 40 of the remaining hostages, including all the women as well as sick and elderly men.

Hamas has told international mediators, including Qatar and Egypt, it does not have 40 living hostages who match those criteria for release, sources told CNN. CNN’s record of the conditions of the hostages also suggests there are fewer than 40 living hostages who meet the proposed criteria. With Hamas appearing to be unable to reach 40 in the proposed categories, Israel has pushed for the group to fill out the initial release with younger male hostages, including soldiers, the Israeli official said. Throughout the months of negotiations since the last ceasefire, Israel has repeatedly asked for a list of the hostages and their conditions. Families of hostages taken in the October 7 Hamas attacks. They made the same argument in November before a week-long pause that broke down after Hamas failed to deliver more hostages. The majority of the almost 100 hostages who remain alive are believed to be male IDF soldiers or men of military reserve age

Hamas Israeli Hostages Ceasefire Deal October 7 Attack Negotiations IDF Soldiers

