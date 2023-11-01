Hamas's Actions and Iran's Role in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

In 1939, Jewish refugee children like my dad arrived at Liverpool Street Station in London - pictured a protest mob there this week. It is one thing to call for a Palestinian state living in peace alongside Israel, but this hateful chant means a Palestinian state from the River Jordan to the Mediterranean, the area which includes HAMAS HUNTERS. This is not campaigning for peace. It is demanding Israel lays down its weapons, because a ceasefire would obviously not be observed by the terrorists, who would use it to plan their next attack. Barbaric monsters tied defenceless families together and burned them alive, massacred babies and raped young women. It is heartbreaking to see the impact on innocent people in Gaza, but we must recognise that responsibility for their suffering lies completely with the terrorists who use civilians as human shields. As long as they are allowed to do so, more civilian suffering will continue. People in Gaza are in harm’s way because Hamas hides its fighters and weapons in hospitals, schools and refugee camps. And where Israel does all it can to minimise civilian casualties, Hamas’s whole objective is to kill as many civilians as possible. As usual, Iran is behind it all. Tehran is determined to derail peace talks between Israel and moderate Arab states and sponsors terrorism across the Middle East, in Europe and here in the UK too

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas release video purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in GazaHamas has released footage purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war latest: British student vows to 'crush Hamas'Kinneret Hamburger, 23, is one of 300,000 reservists called up by Israel to fight Hamas Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas shares video it claims shows clashes with Israeli forcesHamas has shared a video that the group claims shows clashes with Israeli forces. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Brother of Hamas victim seen in 'brutal' video says she was 'pure angel'A video released by Hamas shook the world, showing Shani Louk's body face down and half-naked in a pick-up truck and paraded through Gaza. It was graphic and haunting. Read more ⮕

IDF Eliminates Hamas Commander Behind Paragliding Terror PlotThe IDF has wiped out the Hamas commander who conjured the October 7 bloodbath plot to paraglide terrorists into Israel. Footage shared by the IDF showed the moment the terror boss's home is completely blown up by Israeli jets. He had previously led Hamas's aerial units and contributed to the development of the organisation's UAVs and paragliders,'s security agency Shin Bet said Abu Ajina's elimination is a significant blow to Hamas's ability to disrupt the IDF's operations on the ground. Israeli troops have continued advancing deeper on the ground as they were pictured marching through Gaza and said they struck over 300 targets overnight. Fury sticks middle finger up as he arrives in UK with black eye from Ngannou bout The tunnels are a key objective for Tel Aviv as it expands ground operations inside Gaza to wipe out Hamas in the country's The twisted video description provided by Hamas read: "A number of Zionist prisoners held by Al-Qassam send a message to Netanyahu and the Zionist government." Hamas - known for its psychological warfare tactics - released the video on its social networks, which was disseminated rapidly by foreign and Israeli media. Israel officials say Abu Ajina's elimination is a significant blow to Hamas's ability to disrupt the IDF's operations on the ground Read more ⮕