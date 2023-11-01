Hamas Official Calls for 'Annihilation' of Israel

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

A senior Hamas official yesterday called for the 'annihilation' of Israel and promised to repeat the horrific attacks of October 7 'again and again'. 'Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove that country,' said the terrorist group's former Foreign Minister Ghazi Hamad. His venomous diatribe drew immediate condemnation from British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who tweeted: 'How can there be peace when Hamas are committed to the eradication of Israel?' Hamad, 59, continued: 'The occupation must come to an end… I am talking about all the Palestinian lands' Asked on Lebanese TV if that meant the annihilation of Israel, he replied: 'Yes, of course. 'The existence of Israel is what causes all that pain, blood and tears… and must be finished. ' He said 'Israel must be taught a lesson', adding: 'We will do this again and again. 'We are the victims of the occupation. Nobody should blame us for the things we do… everything we do is justified

Israel-Hamas war: Brother of Hamas victim seen in 'brutal' video says she was 'pure angel'A video released by Hamas shook the world, showing Shani Louk's body face down and half-naked in a pick-up truck and paraded through Gaza. It was graphic and haunting. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas shares video it claims shows clashes with Israeli forcesHamas has shared a video that the group claims shows clashes with Israeli forces. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas release video purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in GazaHamas has released footage purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas release video purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in GazaHamas has released footage purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war latest: British student vows to 'crush Hamas'Kinneret Hamburger, 23, is one of 300,000 reservists called up by Israel to fight Hamas Read more ⮕

Keir Starmer Says He Will Back Calls For Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Once Hostages Are FreeKevin Schofield is Politics Editor of HuffPost UK. Read more ⮕