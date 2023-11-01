Hamas Leader Vows to Continue Until Israel is Annihilated

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad revealed to Iranian TV that the terror group will not stop until Israel is wiped off the map. Hamad said: “Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove that country. Does that mean the annihilation of Israel? Yes, it does.” The leader added their legion of thugs are ready to keep repeating October 7 style attacks until there are no Jewish people left in the tiny Middle Eastern state. 'Nobody should blame us for the things we do,' he said. 'On October 7, October ten, October one million – everything we do is justified.' In retaliation, Israel carried out strikes on Gaza and has now sent troops and tanks into the tiny enclave which is controlled by the fanatical terror group

Israel-Hamas war latest: British student vows to 'crush Hamas'Kinneret Hamburger, 23, is one of 300,000 reservists called up by Israel to fight Hamas Read more ⮕

Hamas Leader Vows to Repeat Massacres Until Israel is AnnihilatedA Hamas leader has issued a chilling warning that the terror group's October 7 massacre will happen 'again and again' until Israel is 'annihilated' - vowing that the terrorists will pay any price to achieve their aims. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas release video purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in GazaHamas has released footage purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Brother of Hamas victim seen in 'brutal' video says she was 'pure angel'A video released by Hamas shook the world, showing Shani Louk's body face down and half-naked in a pick-up truck and paraded through Gaza. It was graphic and haunting. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas shares video it claims shows clashes with Israeli forcesHamas has shared a video that the group claims shows clashes with Israeli forces. Read more ⮕