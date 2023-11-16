Hamas Close to Reaching Truce Agreement in Talks with Qatar and Israel

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh announced that the group is close to reaching a truce agreement in talks with Qatar and Israel, indicating progress in discussions to free some hostages held by the militant group. U.S. President Joe Biden also stated that a deal to release the hostages is nearing completion. Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has agreed in principle to release over 50 women and children.





