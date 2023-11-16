Hamas Close to Reaching Truce Agreement in Talks with Qatar and Israel

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh announced that the group is close to reaching a truce agreement in talks with Qatar and Israel, indicating progress in discussions to free some hostages held by the militant group. U.S. President Joe Biden also stated that a deal to release the hostages is nearing completion. Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has agreed in principle to release over 50 women and children.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: TIME » / 🏆 82. in UK
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
United Nations passes 'humanitarian truce' motion in Israel-Hamas warThe United Nations General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce”…
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 46. / 28,125 Read more »
Israel ‘open’ to 24-hour truce with Hamas in return for hostages, says former spy chiefFormer Israel Defence Force (IDF) general and intelligence chief Amos Yadlin said a humanitarian pause 'is a possibility'
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 7. / 89,32 Read more »
Israel-Hamas war: IDF releases audio claiming to be conversation between Hamas militants about hospital explosionSky News has not been able to verify the authenticity of the audio
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 23. / 66,528 Read more »
Israel-Hamas war: Relatives of Hamas hostages hold press conference demanding their releaseYifat Zeiler, relative of hostages being held by Hamas, spoke at a news conference.
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 23. / 66,528 Read more »
Latest Israel-Hamas news: Netanyahu says Israel not seeking to ‘govern Gaza’ as Hamas claims hospiThere have been reports of air strikes at the Al-Shifa hospital in the heart of Gaza City overnight
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 7. / 89,32 Read more »
Latest Israel-Hamas news as IDF says Hamas leaders are ‘dead men walkingThe Foreign Secretary suggested a ceasefire could hamper Israel's ability to defend itself
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 7. / 89,32 Read more »