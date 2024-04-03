Halsey Arrives at Monkey Man Premiere with Boyfriend Avan Jogia

Halsey put on a sizzling display as she arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Monkey Man with her hunky boyfriend Avan Jogia. The singer, 29, and the Nickelodeon alum, 32, hit the red carpet ahead of the Universal Pictures film's screening at the Pacific Design Center. Halsey — who uses she/they pronouns — flaunted her fit figure in a busty satin off-the-shoulder minidress. She styled the sexy frock with strappy black heels and dainty silver jewelry.

The Without Me hitmaker's short hair was heavily gelled and her micro bangs were swept to one side. Halsey put on a sizzling display as she arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Monkey Man with her hunky boyfriend Avan Jogia Halsey flaunted her fit figure in a busty satin off-the-shoulder minidress As for makeup, Halsey rocked a glossy nude lip paired with black winged eyeliner and dreamy white eyeshadow. The New Jersey native couldn't keep their hands off Avan as they braved the red carpet as a coupl

