Halloween weather forecast for Scotland as Storm Ciarán prepares to batter UK

The third named storm of the season is set to sweep over the UK this week, but it's likely that Scots will avoid the worst of the wet and windy conditions this Halloween season.

It comes just weeks after Storm Babet brought torrential downpours and strong winds that resulted in life-threatening flooding to homes and streets, public transport chaos, and tragically the deaths of three people in Scotland. Areas in Tayside were the worst hit, with local councils now working hard to repair the damage.

According to the Met Office, conditions across Scotland for both today and tomorrow are set to be "dry and bright", with the only Halloween showers likely to appear in Orkney, Shetland and Dumfries. In terms of temperatures, the coldest areas in Scotland on Halloween night will be in northern central areas such as Fort William and Pitlochry, with weather maps showing temperatures sitting at around 3-4C. headtopics.com

According to the Met Office, some cloud and rain will sweep across eastern Scotland on Tuesday as seen in the warning map above - but large parts of the country will remain dry. Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: "Winds associated with Storm Ciarán are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph, and winds could even gust up to 50 or 60mph further inland.

"Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so." headtopics.com

Storm Ciaran to Bring Strong Winds and Heavy Rain to UKStorm Ciaran, the third named storm of the season, is set to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK on Wednesday night and into Thursday. Yellow weather warnings for rain and wind have been issued across various areas. Flooding is possible due to rain falling on saturated ground and high river levels. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaran to Bring Strong Winds and Heavy Rain to UKStorm Ciaran, the third named storm of the season, is set to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK on Wednesday night and into Thursday. Yellow weather warnings for rain and wind have been issued across various areas. Flooding is possible due to rain falling on saturated ground and high river levels. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaran to Bring Strong Winds and Heavy Rainfall to Southern England and WalesStorm Ciaran is expected to bring gusts of up to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of even stronger winds. There is a possibility of weather warnings being escalated due to a deep area of low pressure moving in. Saturated ground increases the risk of fallen trees and fresh flooding, potentially cutting off communities and posing a danger to life. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciarán to Bring Heavy Rain and Strong Winds to Southern EnglandThe newly-named Storm Ciarán is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to southern parts of England and Wales. Gusts of up to 80mph are forecasted along the south coast, with a small risk of wind speeds reaching 90mph. Additionally, up to 60mm of rain is expected, significantly higher than the average rainfall for November. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaran to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of UKThe Met Office has issued weather warnings for Storm Ciaran, which is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of southern England and Wales. Commuters are warned of public transport disruption and potential flooding. More severe weather warnings for rain could be issued throughout the week. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaran to Bring Strong Winds and Heavy Rain to UKYellow weather warnings for rain and wind are in place as Storm Ciaran is set to hit the UK. The storm will bring powerful winds, heavy downpours, and a risk of flooding. Transport disruption and damage to buildings are also expected. Read more ⮕