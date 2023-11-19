Halle Bailey Claps Back at Trolls Commenting on Her Looks

Halle Bailey clapped back after a fan made a comment on her looks amid speculation about the star being pregnant. The Little Mermaid actress, 23, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to respond to the claim that she has a 'pregnancy nose', insisting there will be dire consequences if the trolling continues. 'If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay,' Halle said in a video clip of a close-up of her face. 'And you know why?' she continued.

'Cause I am black. I love my nose.' She concluded, 'Why are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone





